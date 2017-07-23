The Ridgefield Press

Dante Ligi, 84

By The Ridgefield Press on July 23, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Dante Ligi, 84, of Ridgefield, husband of Joyce (Casavecchia) Ligi, died on Saturday evening, July 22, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

