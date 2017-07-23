Arthur J. Traynor, 80, of Morristown, N.J. and formerly of Ridgefield, died on July 21, 2017.

He was born on September 2, 1936 to the late Matthew and Nora Traynor in New York, NY. He graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and received degrees from the University of Scranton and New York University (NYU) School of Business.

He served in the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions in the Military Intelligence Branch. Mr. Traynor was a prominent tax professional who worked for major corporations, including Phelps Dodge, Gulf and Western Industries, Timex, and Novartis.

He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan and a longtime supporter of Army Football.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Madeline D. Traynor, as well as his three children: Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton, U.S. Navy of Honolulu, HI, Kristina Wilmot of Daniel Island, S.C., and Paul Traynor of Norwalk and three granddaughters: Rachel Creighton, Sophie Creighton and Hayden Wilmot.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 25, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main St., Madison, N.J. Funeral Services was held on Wednesday, July 26 at 11:00 at St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Rd, Madison, N.J. Interment followed at Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown N.J.