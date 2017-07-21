Dominick R. “Dick” Virgilio died at the age of 95 on the 16th of July, the anniversary of the launch of the Apollo Lunar Excursion the “LEM”, which landed on the moon in 1969.

As an aerospace engineer for Grumman Aircraft/NASA in Bethpage, N.Y., he was instrumental in achieving the success of the moon landing.

Dick was born in New York City and lived on Long Island until his retirement when he came to reside in Newtown with his wife of 70 years, Mary Virgilio and became active in the Newtown Senior Center. Dick was always known to be a distinguished and polished gentleman. He was active in mentoring young people who sought out his guidance in establishing “life’s five- year plan.”

Dick was an avid gardener and a board member of the Cradle of Aviation in Garden City, LI.

He was a loving father to Diane and Lou Lindenbaum of Ridgefield and Joan and Michael Burg of New Milford. He was a loving and involved grandfather to Christopher Cox, Jennifer Ainsley, Diane Bourgue, Jonathan Burg, supporting and encouraging them in their life pursuits. Dick adored his 5 great grandchildren, Lucy and Christopher Ansley, Aiden Bourgue, Logan Cox and Viggo Brower-Burg.

Predeceased in 2013 by his wife Mary. Special thanks for the caring comfort offered by VITAS Hospice especially Jessica and thanks to Bethel Healthcare’s nursing staff especially Jaime, Kerry, Tom and Juana.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown Thursday July 20 at 10 a.m. Interment was held at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, N.Y.

