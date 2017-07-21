Allen Joseph Delattre, 52, US Marine Corps veteran

Allen Joseph Delattre, 52, of Wilton, died Monday, July 17.

Born in in Brooklyn, N.Y. on May 4, 1965, Delattre studied mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester where he graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree.

He moved to California and joined the US Marine Corps where he was deployed to Beirut following the tragic 1983 attack on the US Marine barracks.

After the Marines,Delattre joined Accenture (then Andersen Consulting) as a management consultant. He spent 20 years with Accenture, culminating as a global managing director.

He went on to senior leadership positions at Korn/Ferry, EMC and Alixpartners.

Delattre was the father of two girls and a husband.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: www.woundedwarriorproject.org