Republican Town Committee endorses 18 candidates

The Republican Town Committee unanimously endorsed a slate of 18 candidates at their caucus on Thursday, July 20. The candidates may now begin to campaign for election in November and some of the candidates will be available to meet and greet Ridgefielders at Saturday’s SummerFest.

Former Norwalk Mayor Richard “Dick” Moccia who serves on the Ridgefield Parking Authority and the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee was nominated and endorsed to serve on the Board of Finance along with Marty Heiser, host of The Marty Heiser Show and owner of Service Unlimited, and Michael Raduazzo, Global IT Lead for AIG.

Bob Cascella, former first selectman of Newtown, was endorsed for a 2-year term for Planning & Zoning. Rebecca Mucchetti, George Hanlon and Stephen Cole were endorsed for a four-year terms for Planning & Zoning.

The following Ridgefield Republicans were also endorsed for the November elections: