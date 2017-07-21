High school hosts ‘freshman readiness courses’ next week

With summer near halfway to its close, students and teachers are turning their collective gaze away from sandy beaches and toward the fast-approaching school year.

To help rising ninth graders prepare for what may seem like an intimidating transition to the high school, Ridgefield High School teachers will host a third and final session of the annual “freshman readiness courses” at Scotts Ridge Middle School Tuesday, July 25, through Thursday, July 27.

The program spans from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on each of the three days, and costs $100 per student to attend.

“We see so much anxiety about the high school,” said Jennifer DeJulio, RHS history teacher and instructor of the summer course. “We hope to quell any nerves and help students feel confident as they begin their high school careers.”

Founded by DeJulio three years ago, the readiness courses focus on helping incoming freshmen build skills in academics and communication, while at the same time introducing them to the rigors and expectations of RHS.

To sign up or ask questions, contact [email protected].