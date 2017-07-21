The Ridgefield Press

Keeler Kids creates architects (SLIDESHOW)

By Sofia Rodriguez on July 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Keeler Tavern’s Keeler Kids have become architects for the week, building art deco-style skyscrapers from recyclable materials.

They are also experiencing other Gilded Age commonalities, like creating homemade-crank ice cream and lemonade.

“Our junior architects are very happy to have gotten this commission from Mr. Woolworth,” said Hildi Grob, executive director of the Keeler Tavern. “They will be building the world’s tallest skyscraper for Mr. Woolworth’s corporate headquarters.

The skyscrapers towered high above the young architects Friday, July 21, as they continued to add items to their buildings — a ground floor cafe, and an express elevator.

“It’s a great way for them to be creative,” Grob said. “They’re using their creativity and then they have to pitch the idea.”

— Sofia Rodriguez photos

Previous Post RVNA Today: Thinking positively Next Post High school hosts 'freshman readiness courses' next week
