C.J. Chenier’s Red Hot Louisiana Band to spice up CHIRP stage July 25

By The Ridgefield Press on July 21, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Who’s ready for some zesty Zydeco tunes?

Accordion extraordinaire C.J. Chenier returns to Ridgefield with his Red Hot Louisiana Band Tuesday, July 25.

It will be Chenier’s ninth consecutive appearance on the CHIRP stage in Ballard Park.

The band’s leader known for injecting country music, two-step waltz rhythms, swampy R&B, funk grooves, and gritty blues shuffles into the southern Louisiana music genre.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

The indoor venue is St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Concert sponsor is the family of Alex Heckert.

