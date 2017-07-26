The Ridgefield Press

Wataba Lake Fest returns Sept. 9

By The Ridgefield Press on July 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The third annual Wataba Lake Fest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. (rain date: Sept. 10) at Hippie Hill (25 Clearview Drive) in the Rainbow Lake neighborhood of Ridgefield.

Music acts will include Peter Calo, Kevin McCarthy, Karen Zimmer, Chris Belden, and more. Food and beverages will be supplied by Ridgefield’s own Tiger’s Den.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $20 for entire families.

More information is available at www.rainbowlake.com.

