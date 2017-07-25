English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, GED, Credit Diploma Program and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start in September in Danbury.

Registration for credit diploma classes is Aug. 16 and 17 (returning students) and Aug. 21 and 22 (new students). You must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start Sept. 5.

Registration for GED and ABE classes is Aug. 23 (returning students) and Aug. 24 (new students). You must bring a transcript and ID. Classes start Sept. 5. Call 203-797-4731 for time and location.

ESL and Citizenship classes registration is Sept. 11 (returning students) and Sept. 12 and 13 (new students) in Danbury. You must bring a proof of address and ID. Call 203-501-4216 for time and location.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).