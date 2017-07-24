Final donation drop-off for Nutmeg Festival is Saturday

The St. Stephen’s Nutmeg Festival, one of Connecticut’s oldest church fairs, takes place Saturday, August 12. In anticipation of this popular summer event, the festival committee will hold its fourth and final drop-off for items to be sold at Nutmeg on Saturday, July 22, from 9 to 1.

Tax-deductible donations will be accepted behind the church at 351 Main St. The committee is looking for bicycles and tricycles, smaller furniture. area rugs, gardening and other tools, sports equipment, children’s toys and games, jewelry (both costume and fine), books, kitchen utensils and other household goods, as well as art, antiques and other treasures.