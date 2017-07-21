The Ridgefield Press

Genealogy series continues at library

By The Ridgefield Press on July 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Toni McKeen will present a program called “Tips and Tricks for Using Ancestry.com to Research Your Family History” at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

In this lecture, McKeen will share helpful tips in finding those elusive relatives, which parameters to use, and how to prevent looking at thousands of names in search of the one person a resident is trying to find. 

This program is part of the library’s adult summer reading program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282. 

