Baja Taco submits Main Street application

Baja Taco has submitted a site plan approval to the town’s planning department that, if approved would convert two units located at 426 Main Street into a restaurant. Pure Bar closed for business on Dec. 16 along with its neighbor, Green Maid Organics. Owner Larry Debany is trying to combine the two Main Street storefronts for his new taco adventure. Debany is currently the owner of 850 Degrees. — Steve Coulter photo

Can Ridgefield support two taco businesses? We’ll soon find out.

Baja Taco has submitted plans to the town’s planning department that — if approved — would convert two units located at 426 Main Street into a restaurant.

Larry Debany, owner of 850 Degrees and former owner of 50 Coins, is listed on the applicant listed on file for Baja Taco.  

“Yes, we’ll have two taco places, but what’s the difference? There’s a bunch of pizza places,” Debany told The Press earlier this spring.

Baja Taco will feature many fish taco variations, as well as a full bar.

The 426 Main Street storefront used to feature Pure Bar and Green Maid Organics. Both closed on the same day in December 2016. 

The application for Baja Taco was submitted Tuesday, July 18.

For more information on this story, pick up a copy of next Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.

 

 

 

