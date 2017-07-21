Collins to perform one-man play about Whistler

Actor Stephen Collins will perform Butterfly by Carl A. Rossi, a one-man show about James McNeill Whistler (1834-1903), Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

The play presents Whistler at two phases of his life: as a bankrupt artist in his 40s on commission in Venice and as an established, yet lonely, legend in his 60s.

Collins is a classically-trained actor who has performed in many productions. He has performed many times at the Ridgefield Library as Walt Whitman, Robert Frost and Shakespeare.

This program is part of the adult summer reading program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

To register and for more information, please visit ridgefieldlibrary.org and call 203-438-2282.