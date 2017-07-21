Meet the playwright of ‘Milk’ at library

The third and last program of the Milk discussion series, presented by the Ridgefield Library and Thrown Stone, will take place on Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

The programs serve to highlight the themes of the U.S. premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore, which is currently being performed at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance.

Dunsmore will answer questions about the play, live from Scotland.

This program is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Arts Council and refreshments will be served thanks to Asylum Distillery of Bridgeport.

Programs in the Milk discussion series are free and take place at the Ridgefield Library. To register please visit Ridgefieldlibrary.og or call 203-438-2282. To find out more about Milk performances visit thrownstone.org.