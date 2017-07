Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common present an author talk with Bill Roorbach, who will discuss his recently released book, The Girl of the Lake, on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Roorbach is the author of nine books. Copies of The Girl of the Lake will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.