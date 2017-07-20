Mary Elizabeth Anello, 80, East Ridge teacher, library director

Mary Elizabeth Anello, 80, of Charlotte, NC, entered into her heavenly kingdom on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Through the blessing of hospice, she was able to do so at home surrounded by family.

Mary was born in Queens, New York, on May 31, 1937, the daughter of William and Martha Coyle Dooley. She grew up there and on September 14, 1957, she married Gerard Anello. They lived in Ridgefield, Connecticut, where she worked as a Library Operations Director and Teacher for the public library and East Ridge Junior High.

Her husband, Jerry, was also well known for coaching area football for 32 years and baseball for 10 years. In 2003, Mary and Gerard came to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to their grandchildren.

Mary enjoyed many things in life. In her younger years, she enjoyed being outdoors and was active in sports. She played on her high school softball team and as a member of her high school basketball team, played a championship game in Madison Square Garden. When she could not be outside, she enjoyed reading and singing, joining a local choral group in Ridgefield known as “Serendipity.”

Most of all, however, Mary loved her family. Whether her church family at St. Luke Catholic Church or the family she and Gerry were blessed with, time spent with them was special and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerard; her son Michael (wife Shellie) Anello of New Milford, Connecticut; her daughter Lynda (husband Damon) Bell Anello of Charlotte; and three grandchildren: Kellen Stadler, Amelia Stadler and William Bell. She is further survived by numerous other family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Dooley; and a sister, Dorothy Ochs.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2017, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 13700 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Entombment will follow at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn East Cemetery in Weddington.

In honor of the care and love shown during their time of need, the family respectfully requests memorials in Mary’s name be given to Hospice and Palliative Care, online at www.hpccr.org

