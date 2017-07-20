Thrown Stone’s Milk gets three August dates

Thrown Stone’s Milk has added more shows and will stay at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance until Saturday, Aug. 5.

The play, which is about three couples struggling to meet their basic needs for food, love, and survival made its U.S. premiere in Ridgefield earlier this month.

Milk managed to sell out its first two weekends, and is close to selling out its third weekend, so the company has added three more show dates — Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5, playing 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $49 for adults and $29 for ages 29 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at thrownstone.org/events.

The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance is located at 440 Main Street.