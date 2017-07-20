The man behind the camera

Robert Pincus knows beauty when he sees it.

A photographer with vision keen as a camera lens, Pincus walks through the world with a critical eye at every step, visualizing the angles he could capture and the fleeting moments of pictorial harmony he could preserve with the flash of a shutter.

Though lately, walking has become more difficult.

Pincus, who lives at Ridgefield Crossings, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1989 and has grappled with the affliction ever since.

That’s 28 years — nearly half of the six decades for which he has been using a camera.

Pincus told The Press last week that walking and talking are a challenge. His speech is slightly stilted with tremors from laryngitis, which has developed with Parkinson’s.

But the artist is determined to keep pursuing his passion.

“I try not to let it interfere with my work,” he said. “I still love being behind a camera and composing.”

And so, it is with photographic ardour as robust as ever that Pincus will be exhibiting his pictures at Town Hall Sunday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The showing will be his third local gallery displayed within the past two years, and it will feature live jazz music and refreshments.

Images on display will all depict scenes of “Ridgefield landmarks,” including Keeler Tavern, St. Stephen’s Church, and even the Chez Lenard hot dog stand.

LBJ and MLK

But these local photographs represent only a sample — just enough to pique one’s interest — of the thousands of pictures Pincus has taken over the years.

Among this larger collection of images are shots he captured of Lyndon B. Johnson, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

And Pincus, a self-described “world-traveler,” has plenty pictures beyond these great American leaders. He has also photographed foreign countries, such as India, Barbados, and France, along with other vivid cultural centers around the globe.

‘Worthy of congratulations’

His work was even deemed “worthy of congratulations” by Philippe Halsman, the photographer who holds the record for most Life magazine cover pictures ever taken — a whopping 101, and who served as Pincus’s mentor in the 1970s.

In spite of the praise, the Ridgefield resident remains humble.

“I want people to know that even if you have a disability, you can still do a lot of things,” he said.

“A big thank you to Rudy Marconi and to Bill Crawford of Ridgefield Crossings for their support — they have been wonderful to me.”