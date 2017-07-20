The Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club has donated $2,500 to the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s (NRVT) campaign to create the trail plan for the Ridgefield Ramble, the first two miles of the NRVT in Ridgefield. The NRVT is now up to $10,000, halfway to the $20,000 goal for the trail plan.

Jacqui Dowd, president of the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club, said, “We are honored to be a part of the NRVT in Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Ramble fits perfectly into our club mission of creating a community of local athletes through fun, competition, advocacy, education, safety and the enjoyment of cycling, running and multi-sport. We believe access to safe riding and running is paramount for a healthy community.”

The Ridgefield Ramble will run for two miles from the intersection of Simpaug Turnpike and Rt. 7 to the Bobby’s Court on the Redding Town line.

“It’s great to see how rapidly the Ridgefield community is embracing the NRVT,” said Charlie Taney, NRVT Executive Director. “At this pace, we hope to get the trail plan for the Ridgefield Ramble completed this year.”

In addition to the initial planning team of Ridgefield citizens, the NRVT has consulted with the Ridgefield Board of Selectmen, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Ridgefield Conservation Commission, all of which are supportive of the planned first section.