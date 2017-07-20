GOP caucus tonight, Democrats on Monday

Finance board, school board, planning and zoning — with 24 seats on some of the town’s most powerful boards and commissions up for election this fall, Republicans are caucusing tonight (Thursday, July 20) and Democrats on Monday, July 24, to nominate slates of candidates for the Nov. 7 election.

At both caucuses anyone registered as a member of the party in Ridgefield may speak, vote, make nominations from the floor, second nominations. The slates of endorsed candidates will be made by majority vote.

The Republican caucus is at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s lower-level conference room. The Democratic Caucus is at 8 p.m. in the same Town Hall room.

In addition to the Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, caucuses will be nominating candidates for seats on the Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals, and the Police Commission.

Both parties have incumbents who in many cases are likely to seek nomination at the caucus and re-election in the fall.

On the Board of Finance, three seats are for election this year. Incumbents currently holding those seats are Republicans Marty Heiser and Michael Raduazzo, and Democrat Sean Connelly.

Six school board seats are up. Incumbent Republicans are Sharon D’Orso, David Cordisco and Stephanie Bell. Democratic incumbents with seats coming up are Douglas Silver, Michael Taylor and Margaret Driscoll Stamatis.

Six of nine Planning and Zoning Commission members have seats up for election. Republican incumbents are Rebecca Mucchetti, George Hanlon, Stephen D. Cole and Robert Cascella. Democratic incumbents are Joseph Fossi, and Charles H. Robbins.

Two Zoning Board of Appeals incumbents, both Republicans, have seats up: Carson Fincham and David Choplinski.

Two alternates on the Zoning Appeals Board have seats up in the fall: Republican Evangelos Aposporis and Democrat Mark Seavy.

Three of five Police Commission seats are up for election. The incumbents, all Republicans, are Marianne Coffin, Thomas Reynolds and Joseph Savino.

Two seats on the three-member Board of Assessment Appeals are up. Incumbents are Republican Robert Jewell and Democrat Jeffrey Lundberg.