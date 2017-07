Allen J. Delattre, 52, of Wilton, husband of Mary Kate (Eubanks) Delattre, father of Emma and Abby Delattre, died Monday, July 17.

Friends will be received on Sunday, July 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.