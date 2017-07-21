Editorial: Summer support

Shop locally.

It’s a mantra that’s as old as Ridgefield — or so it seems when dealing with downtown community events that happen once every quarter.

But don’t let the repetition drive you away; rather, stay here — yes, even if it’s a nice enough day to warrant staying by the pool or going to beach — for Saturday’s SummerFest and support the business owners who work effortlessly to maintain our town’s New England charm.

It’s not easy work to stay open in the face of online retail behemoths; it’s equally as challenging to put on an event that attracts 1,000 people into the village when so many have gone to enjoy summer vacations.

The Chamber of Commerce does just that though, carrying on this mid-summer tradition with plenty of new fun for the whole family.

This year, the organizers have moved the event into Ballard Park in hopes to alleviate traffic concerns on Main Street and give off a stronger festival vibe for those who want to throw down a blanket and picnic the day away.

This is an opportunity to show appreciation. While there might be other opportunities later this year, doesn’t it feel better to do it once a season?