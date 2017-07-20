The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: Robert Pincus talks photos, Fresh Air kids pick berries, SummerFest moves to the park, the Curran family looks for a cure, ambulance riders face an increase next year, and the town imposes a hiring freeze.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • It’s caucus time in Ridgefield: Republicans and Democrats search for volunteers to run for a bevy of open seats this fall. The party begins tonight — Thursday, July 20 — for the GOP nominees, and will continue next Monday for the Democratic candidates.
  • Speaking of politics, the ugliness in Hartford has had a ripple effect on Ridgefield where new employees won’t be hired for four vacant positions until the state budget is resolved.
  • Looking for some cheery news? Ridgefield has a microbrewery. Need to read that again? Ridgefield has a microbrewery. Yep, Nod Hill Brewery will open its doors in October and have six beers on tap.
  • SummerFest is Saturday in Ballard Park. While there’s plenty of music to be heard, attendees are reminded to stretch their legs and do some sidewalk shopping.
  • Ridgefield resident Conner Curran and his family are looking for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The Press recently sat down with the Currans to explore their options.
  • The Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneur Academy launched Wednesday morning at West Conn. Next up is an information session for students who want to start their own business — go get it kids!
  • Despite the summer slowness in town, there was a whopping dozen letters to the editors this week. The proposed one-acre land sale to Marty Handsy has left everyone with an opinion.
  • Plenty of features this week including one on photographer Robert Pincus and another on a group of girls who are headed to Senegal to build a school.
  • In sports, Theo Brunner is closing in on a medal at the World Series of Beach Volleyball.
