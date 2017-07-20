Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- It’s caucus time in Ridgefield: Republicans and Democrats search for volunteers to run for a bevy of open seats this fall. The party begins tonight — Thursday, July 20 — for the GOP nominees, and will continue next Monday for the Democratic candidates.
- Speaking of politics, the ugliness in Hartford has had a ripple effect on Ridgefield where new employees won’t be hired for four vacant positions until the state budget is resolved.
- Looking for some cheery news? Ridgefield has a microbrewery. Need to read that again? Ridgefield has a microbrewery. Yep, Nod Hill Brewery will open its doors in October and have six beers on tap.
- SummerFest is Saturday in Ballard Park. While there’s plenty of music to be heard, attendees are reminded to stretch their legs and do some sidewalk shopping.
- Ridgefield resident Conner Curran and his family are looking for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The Press recently sat down with the Currans to explore their options.
- The Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneur Academy launched Wednesday morning at West Conn. Next up is an information session for students who want to start their own business — go get it kids!
- Despite the summer slowness in town, there was a whopping dozen letters to the editors this week. The proposed one-acre land sale to Marty Handsy has left everyone with an opinion.
- Plenty of features this week including one on photographer Robert Pincus and another on a group of girls who are headed to Senegal to build a school.
- In sports, Theo Brunner is closing in on a medal at the World Series of Beach Volleyball.
