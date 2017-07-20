Little League ballfield wins final approval

Night baseball is coming to Sanford Station Road at the intersection of Route 7 and Simpaug Turnpike on the Ridgefield-Redding town line.

Ridgefield Little League received final zoning and wetlands permit approvals Tuesday, July 18, to allow 2.5 acres there to be the site for a baseball field with lighting, 59 parking spaces, and two bathrooms, snack and storage building.

“I think they did a fantastic job — the engineers and everybody involved — for the Little League,” said Planning and Zoning Commission member George Hanlon.

The project was opposed by neighbors from both Redding and Ridgefield, objecting to noise, traffic and raising environmental concerns at three contentious public hearing sessions in May and June.

A 5-0 Inland Wetlands Board vote and a 4-1 vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday night finalized lengthy resolutions of approval drawn up on the basis of June 27 votes in favor of the project.

Field and parking lot lights will have to be turned off at 10 p.m. and sound amplification may be used no later than 8:59, according to the commission’s conditions of approval.

Use of the site is limited to “league baseball and other ancillary activities” during the months from April through October.

Little League was the applicant, and will finance construction of the field, but the site is leased to the Town of Ridgefield by the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which owns it.