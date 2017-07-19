The Ridgefield Press

Caraluzzi’s takes over Best Cellars location on Danbury Road

A sign for Ridgefield Wine & Spirits has replaced the Best Cellars banner at 46B Danbury Road. — Steve Coulter photo

Ridgefielders will soon have a new place to buy booze.

Richard Baldelli, the town’s director of Planning and Zoning, confirmed that Caraluzzi’s Wine & Spirits is moving into town under the name Ridgefield Wine & Spirits.

They will take over the former Best Cellars location at 46B Danbury Road next to Walgreens.

Baldelli told The Press Tuesday night that Robert Caraluzzi, owner of Caraluzzi’s Wine & Spirits, submitted a package store liquor permit application with the town earlier this spring.

Best Cellars closed its doors last week and the new sign for Ridgefield Wine & Spirits was put up on Monday.

