Caraluzzi’s takes over Best Cellars location on Danbury Road

Ridgefielders will soon have a new place to buy booze.

Richard Baldelli, the town’s director of Planning and Zoning, confirmed that Caraluzzi’s Wine & Spirits is moving into town under the name Ridgefield Wine & Spirits.

They will take over the former Best Cellars location at 46B Danbury Road next to Walgreens.

Baldelli told The Press Tuesday night that Robert Caraluzzi, owner of Caraluzzi’s Wine & Spirits, submitted a package store liquor permit application with the town earlier this spring.

Best Cellars closed its doors last week and the new sign for Ridgefield Wine & Spirits was put up on Monday.

Read more about this story in Thursday’s Ridgefield Press.