Margaret Collotta Pappas, 95, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2017 at her home in Redding, CT, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New York City on December 22, 1921, Margaret was the daughter of Anthony and Mary Collotta. After graduating from Washington Irving High School in Manhattan, she enrolled at Brooklyn College, graduating with a degree in French Literature. Margaret’s lifelong passion for education and generosity led to a fulfilling career as a teacher and administrator in the New York City school system. Her enthusiasm for the sciences and encouraging others to fulfill their dreams left a lifelong impression on her students. Throughout her career as an educator, she served as a science teacher, guidance counselor, and dean.

Margaret and her late husband of seventy years, Dr. George Pappas, met through college friends prior to World War II, and were married in 1946. They were avid world travelers who loved experiencing new cultures. As a woman of many passions, she enjoyed bridge, reading, knitting, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family. Margaret’s grandchildren would marvel that she was always the first one to be up to date with the latest technology and her undefeated ability to beat anyone at Scrabble.

Margaret was a woman who left an impression on everyone she met and created a far-reaching legacy of kindness, poise, and grace. She is survived by her three children, Linda Pappas Funsch, Dr. Stephen George Pappas, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Pappas Bortz. She will be missed by her nine grandchildren, Andrew Funsch, Alexandra Funsch Croyle, Catherine Funsch Wood, Jacqueline Pappas Newberry, Elizabeth Margaret Pappas, Stephanie Pappas, Dr. Christina Bortz Mikolasko, Matthew Bortz, and Gregory Bortz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 9:15 am at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Friends will be received on Friday, July 21, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT.