The state’s Department of Transportation has announced that alternating one-way traffic will return to the Route 35 bridge site Thursday, July 20.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

There will not be any alternating one-way traffic at the site, which is adjacent to the Fox Hill Condominium complex, Wednesday, July 19.