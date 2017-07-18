Dinner and a movie: Prospector to show Jaws July 26

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the Prospector Theater welcomes back Jaws to the big screen for one night only Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.

Considered to be the first ever summer blockbuster, the Prospect crew will bring the Great White terror back to the Theater for a third consecutive year – looks like we’re going to need a bigger boat!

To celebrate this summer classic, Prospects will be curating the ultimate Jaws experience. The fun starts at 6 p.m. as Prospects invite guests to a fish (sandwich) and chips dinner! The Jaws dinner is part of a new effort by the Prospector where “throwback” movies are paired with a thematic, family-style meal.

“We’ve been able to transform the Star Bar into a thriving events space,” said Mike Santini, director of development at the Prospector. “More than 20 Prospects have been ServSafe certified, as part of a new initiative to bring more food & beverage events to the Theater. Prospects who participated in ServSafe training add a valuable certification to their portfolio, while helping us to deliver a new and unique moviegoing experience, complete with a full meal.”

The Jaws dinner is following the success of the Prospector’s Goodfellas spaghetti dinner.

“Sharing a meal with friends, family, and neighbors brings a whole new level of engagement and interaction to moviegoing,” said Santini. “It was an absolute blast to enjoy spaghetti and Goodfellas with some old, and new, friends.”

Tickets for the Jaws experience (dinner and movie) cost $20 and are available through the Prospector’s website: www.prospectortheater.org