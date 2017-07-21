The Ridgefield Press

Pension Commission has a new member

By Ivanha Paz on July 21, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Pension Commission has a new member.

Christopher Anderson St. Victor-de Pinho was interviewed and appointed at the July 12 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Pinho is currently the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of XL Catlin Group in Stamford.

“I’m a naval officer, I’ve been a banker, and now I’m an insurance person,” he said.

“I think it’s incredibly important to have effective pension plans for employees,” he said. “It motivates them to do a good job and attracts new employees.”

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post The man behind the camera Next Post GOP Viewpoint: Republican budget is a new direction
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress