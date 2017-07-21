The Ridgefield Pension Commission has a new member.

Christopher Anderson St. Victor-de Pinho was interviewed and appointed at the July 12 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Pinho is currently the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of XL Catlin Group in Stamford.

“I’m a naval officer, I’ve been a banker, and now I’m an insurance person,” he said.

“I think it’s incredibly important to have effective pension plans for employees,” he said. “It motivates them to do a good job and attracts new employees.”