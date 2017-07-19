The Ridgefield Press

Ms. President US needs high school mentors

By Ivanha Paz on July 19, 2017

Ms. President US, the new Ridgefield-based program that focuses on civic engagement and leadership skills for girls in fourth through eighth grade, is seeking mentors from Ridgefield High School to help facilitate small group discussions one Friday per month.

The discussions will take place after guest speakers or panel presentations that will help enrich the program.

Most sessions will be held at the Ridgefield Library; one session will be held at Town Hall, and another at the Keeler Tavern Museum.  

There will also be a trip to the State Capitol in Hartford.

Mentors may sign up for three to nine sessions.

For more information visit: mspresidentus.org.

