The Ridgefield Press

Hazardous waste drop-off is July 29

By The Ridgefield Press on July 19, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield residents are being asked to bring household hazardous waste to the Brookfield High School parking lot Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The high school is located at 5 Long Meadow Hill Road.

The event is being sponsored by Housatonic Resource Recovery Authority (HRRA).

Materials to bring include: paints, furniture polishes, lighter fluids, camera batteries, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Materials that won’t be accepted: electronics, computers, household batteries, empty aerosol cans, ammunition, fireworks, motor oil and antifreeze, and pharmaceutical or medical wastes.

Call 203-775-4539 with any questions or email [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ms. President US needs high school mentors
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress