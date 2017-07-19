Hazardous waste drop-off is July 29

Ridgefield residents are being asked to bring household hazardous waste to the Brookfield High School parking lot Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The high school is located at 5 Long Meadow Hill Road.

The event is being sponsored by Housatonic Resource Recovery Authority (HRRA).

Materials to bring include: paints, furniture polishes, lighter fluids, camera batteries, and fluorescent light bulbs.

Materials that won’t be accepted: electronics, computers, household batteries, empty aerosol cans, ammunition, fireworks, motor oil and antifreeze, and pharmaceutical or medical wastes.

Call 203-775-4539 with any questions or email [email protected]