The Ridgefield Press

Baird reappointed to Youth Commission

By The Ridgefield Press on July 20, 2017 in Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

After serving the Youth Commission for two years, Joanne Iurato Baird has been appointed for another term.

The Board of Selectmen approved her reappointment at its July 12 meeting.

“I think the community has a lot going on that needs to be addressed,” Iurato Baird said.

“Two years was not enough to even begin to do some of the work that everybody wants to do.”

She said that the most pressing problem is addiction — specifically to opioids.

According to Iurato Baird, the solution lies in working together.

“Having the community collaborating, meaning providers and people of influence being on the same page and managing the issues the same way consistently, along with families — it’s tremendous.”

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Letter: Assessing Trump’s future damage Next Post Thrift Shop: The price is right
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress