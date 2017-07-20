Baird reappointed to Youth Commission

After serving the Youth Commission for two years, Joanne Iurato Baird has been appointed for another term.

The Board of Selectmen approved her reappointment at its July 12 meeting.

“I think the community has a lot going on that needs to be addressed,” Iurato Baird said.

“Two years was not enough to even begin to do some of the work that everybody wants to do.”

She said that the most pressing problem is addiction — specifically to opioids.

According to Iurato Baird, the solution lies in working together.

“Having the community collaborating, meaning providers and people of influence being on the same page and managing the issues the same way consistently, along with families — it’s tremendous.”