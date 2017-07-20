The Ridgefield Press

Dick Aarons named emergency management director

July 20, 2017

Dick Aarons, the town’s deputy emergency manager for the last seven years, was formally appointed to emergency management director at last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting.

“The primary function of the town’s Office of Emergency Management is preparedness — helping all of our residents learn how to protect themselves and their neighbors during major emergencies and disasters,” said Aarons.

According to First Selectman Rudy Marconi, the emergency management director has always been the fire chief.

Marconi pointed out that Fire Chief Jerry Myers, who was appointed to his position on June 7, is currently without an assistant chief.

“I asked him [Aarons] how he felt as emergency management director,” Marconi said. “Dick said he would love to assume it.”

