Former Ridgefielders Steve Hurley and Jen Giacchè were married July 1 in San Terenzo, Italy, where Jen was born.

Years after graduating from Ridgefield High School, Steve would ask his friend Josh Giacchè a question that would change his life: “Would you mind if I asked your sister out?”

In attendance were more than a dozen current or former Ridgefielders who celebrated into the night, Italian style.