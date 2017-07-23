The Ridgefield Press

Elizabeth Schumacher to wed Liam Patuzzi

By The Ridgefield Press on July 23, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Elizabeth Schumacher and Liam Patuzzi

Bridget Goddard and Carl L. Schumacher, both formerly of Ridgefield, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Elizabeth Madaline Schumacher, to Liam Samuel Patuzzi of Merano, Italy. The couple met six years ago through mutual friends and bonded over their shared love of cooking, travelling and comics.  

Ms. Schumacher and Mr. Patuzzi split their time between Brussels and Cologne, where they work as a journalist and as a migration policy expert, respectively.

A summer 2018 wedding in Italy is planned.

