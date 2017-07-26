Recreation Notes: Dive into summer

Perfect your diving skills with Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Springboard Diving Camp for children ages 6 to 16. Students will learn front approaches, back presses, basic dives, and drills. Divers will advance individually as they master each element. Camp runs from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, and meets from 4:00- 5:30 pm at Barlow Mountain Pool.

Become an American Red Cross certified lifeguard in just six days with our Lifeguard Training Course. Students, ages 15 or older, will learn the duties and responsibilities of a lifeguard and how to carry them out in a professional manner. They will learn a number of lifeguard techniques such as surveillance, rescue procedures, and how to care for someone who may have a head, neck or back injury. Participants must pass a pre-course skills test in order to be eligible for the course. The pre-course skills test is on Friday, August 11 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Recreation Center pool. The course runs from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18, and meets from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm at Barlow Mountain Pool. For a list of test requirements and for more information, please visit ridgefieldparksnadrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.