Letter: Handshy sale is a no-brainer

To the Editor:

When the town first voted to purchase the former Schlumberger property for $7 million it incurred debt to do so. It is very important to the selectmen, and to much of the citizenry, that the town recoup its investment and retire the debt.

With Mr. Handshy’s proposal to purchase one additional acre of the remaining 30 acres for $780,000, together with prior income realized, the Board of Selectmen will come very close to fulfilling that objective.

In addition, the town will still own the remaining 29 acres to hold on to for future needs.

This sale is a no-brainer. I firmly support the town selling Mr. Handshy the additional acre.

Bob Frank