Letter: Support for additional townhomes at Sunset Lane

To the Editor:

As a new owner at 77 Sunset Lane in Ridgefield, I wholeheartedly support the Charter Group Developer’s’ proposal to build six additional townhomes on the site.

The high quality of construction, the strong sense of community already among the existing owners, the happiness we owners feel to be able to stay in town with one-floor living, and the close proximity to Main Street have all contributed to a wonderful lifestyle here.

I encourage everyone in Ridgefield to support this proposal to give six more potential owners the opportunity to experience the joy-filled living at 77 Sunset Lane.

Debbie Murphy