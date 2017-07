To the Editor:

As a town resident for 39 years and a former manufacturer in the building industry, I am in full support of the Charter Group Partners request for two more buildings (six additional units) on Sunset Lane.

Marty Handshy, Jay Metcalfe, and Dennis Stone are a true credit to the town of Ridgefield for the much needed, well planned, and quality-constructed community on the old Schlumberger property.

Town officials, say ‘Yes’ to Charters’ request. They’ve earned it.

Jerry and Nancy Paolella