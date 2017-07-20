The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Assessing Trump’s future damage

By The Ridgefield Press on July 20, 2017 in Community, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Some day in the future, when the storm clouds have subsided, and the view of the Trump administration has faded in the rear view mirror, people will begin rummaging through the rubble to assess the damage.

They will find an environment beginning to be ravaged by rising temperatures and an aggressive ocean. They will see hoards of individuals desperately seeking medical help that had been denied to them, and governmental regulations that once protected humans and animals from the toxins infiltrating the air, lakes, and rivers, thrown into the ash heap.  

They will also see evidence of rapidly descending ethics and morals. They will see truth indistinguishable from fiction, ethnic discrimination and abuse having become the norm, and the words honesty and humility abolished from the dictionary

As political scientists and historians search desperately for some redeeming feature, some positive accomplishment of that forlorn administration, the only example they might find is that Donald Trump helped make Russia great again.

Lewis Siegel

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Is history repeating itself?
  2. Letter: Fourth of July editorial response
  3. Letter: Comey not afraid to call Trump the ‘L’ word
  4. Letter: Trump’s tweets missed something

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Dick Aarons named emergency management director Next Post Baird reappointed to Youth Commission
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress