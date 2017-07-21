The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: July 1-12

By The Ridgefield Press on July 21, 2017 in Business, Happenings · 0 Comments

17 homes and one condominium worth a total $17,069,081 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between July 1 and July 12. The town received $42,673 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

200 Limekiln Road: Barbara Ullmann of Bethel to Nicholas Aiken, July 3, $470,000.

305 Farmingville Road: Russell and Tara Schuster to Patrick and Jennifer Giles of Southbury, July 3, $870,000.

129 Remington Road: Terrell Mays to Jacqueline Beaulieu of Croton on Hudson, N.Y., July 5, $560,000.

46 Powdermaker Drive: Nancy Cicchese to Hongbin Yu and Song Di of Brookfield, July 5, $930,000.

10 Kingswood Place: Elite Building Inc of Bethel to Benjamin and Kristen Beardslee of Stamford, July 6, $969,900.

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 113: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Edith Gasperino, July 6, $516,888.

47 Lewis Drive: Richard and Stacy Rogoff to Karl and Kathleen Kazmierczak, July 7, $990,000.

27 Cooper Hill Road: Keith Wolfe and Jennifer Plassmeier to Jens and Jennifer Plassmeier of Salem, Mass., July 7, $634,611.50.

8 White Birch Road: Victor Mathieu to Robert and Kelly Rigg of Carlsbad, Calif., July 7, $690,000.

28 Manor Road: Jay Higham of Dallas, Texas, to Anthony and Monika Defeo of Danbury, July 7, $1,500,000.

4 Lafayette Avenue: Michael Leventhal of Stamford to Kirby Shyer, July 7, $413,000.

78 Norrans Ridge Drive: Nicole Quon and Toshio Kimura Weiss of Norwell, Mass., to Matthew and Sarah Irvine, July 10, $985,000.

184 Tackora Trail: Patricia Guthrie to Seth and Marianne Gollub of Long Island City, N.Y., July 10, $551,500.

31 Green Lane: Jon and Melanie Shepard to Karen Heller of Hartsdale, NY, July 11, $825,000.

39B Catoonah Street: Ryan and Melanie Lumelleau of Nod Road to Brian and Brooke Wyatt, July 11, $1,160,000.

25 Barry Avenue: James Soyak of Branchville Road to Scott Duques, July 11, $1,250,000.

162 Old West Mountain Road: Jennifer Nobandegani to Richard Cavett Trust of New York, N.Y., July 12, $3,318,181.82.

7 Glen Road: Susan Gessner and Charles Robins to Gwynn Isle Hoyum of Falmouth, Mass., July 12, $435,000.

