Ridgefield’s Fred Astaire Dance studio has added a dance-centric fitness class called Zumba to its offerings.

The class, which will be taught by Elyse Rosenberg, is a program based on international styles of dance, including Latin.

Classes begin the first week of August and will be held every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and every Friday at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Fred Astaire is located at 15 Ethan Allen Highway. Call 203-544-7400 for more information.