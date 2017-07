Planet Pizza will donate 10% of its proceeds on Wednesday, July 26, to support Harrison Mauldin in his battle against T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma

Maudlin, a 2013 Ridgefield High School graduate, was diagnosed with the rare and aggressive form of leukemia earlier this year.

He is currently undergoing 10 months of chemotherapy.

Last week’s “Hot Rods for Harrison” fund-raiser at the Lounsbury House also raised money for his treatment.