Nod Hill Brewery will open its doors on Route 7 in October.

The taproom, which will sit around 55 people, will offer six beers on draft at all times.

The tasting area will include a small space for private functions.

Nod Hill Brewery said in a press release Monday that it plans to offer local distribution to a handful of bars in the surrounding area.

Food will not be served.

The business will be open Thursday and Friday afternoons, as well as Saturday and Sunday.