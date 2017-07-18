Ridgefield rowers make U.S. team for world juniors

For the second consecutive summer, both Kaitlyn Kynast and Liam Galloway are flying overseas in order to row on European waters.

The two Ridgefielders are among the 53 athletes that USRowing has chosen for the 2017 Under 19 National Team that will compete at the 2017 World Rowing Junior Championships, Aug. 2-6, in Trakai, Lithuania.

Kynast, 18, a recent Ridgefield High School graduate, was named to the U.S. team for the third straight year. She will compete in the women’s four boat along with Westport native Kelsey McGinley, Rose Carr (Newark, Del.), and Riley Lynch (Vashon, Wash.).

Galloway, 17, a rising senior at Ridgefield High, was selected to the men’s quadruple sculls boat alongside Emory Salmons (Fort Plain, N.Y.), James Wright (Philadelphia, Pa.), and Augustine Rodriguez (Rye, N.Y.).

The five-day competition will feature U.S. crews in 13 events. In addition to the women’s four and men’s quadruple sculls, other races include men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, women’s quadruple sculls, men’s and women’s pair, men’s four, men’s four with coxswain, and men’s and women’s eight.

Kynast and Galloway were named to the U.S. squad following the completion of the recent USRowing Men’s and Women’s Under 19 Selection Camps. Before leaving for Lithuania, Kynast will train with the U.S. women’s team in Princeton, N.J., while Galloway will train with the U.S. men’s squad in Chula Vista, Calif.

At last year’s World Rowing Junior Championships in the Netherlands, Kynast and Galloway both won bronze medals. Kynast and her partner, Kailani Marchak of Long Beach, Calif., finished third in the women’s pair event, and Galloway was part of the men’s four with coxswain team that also placed third.

In 2015, Kynast joined with three teammates to finish first and win a gold medal in the women’s four event at the world rowing juniors in Brazil.

Competing for their club teams, Kynast (Connecticut Boat Club) and Galloway (New Canaan Crew) both won gold medals at last month’s USRowing Youth Nationals in Sarasota, Fla. Kynast teamed with Darien resident Julia Cornacchia to triumph in the women’s pair division, while Galloway combined with Will Legenzowski (South Salem, N.Y.), John Norton (New Canaan) and Dan Cone (Darien) to win the men’s quadruple sculls event.