The Ridgefield Press

Democrats choose three new committee members

By The Ridgefield Press on July 18, 2017 in Community, News, People, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee has named three new members to fill vacancies on the committee.  

Sylvia Steinert, Joe Shapiro, and Aimee Berger-Girvalo will serve for the remainder of the term which runs until March of 2018. Each of them is a long-time volunteer and supporter of the committee’s efforts.       

The Democratic Town Committee has 24 seats.  

The members are elected to two-year terms at a caucus called for that purpose in January of even-numbered years. All registered Democrats who are Ridgefield residents are eligible to vote at the caucus and to serve on the DTC. Vacancies that occur during a term are filled by a vote of the DTC’s members.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Truth, not smears Next Post Letter: Trump’s tweets missed something
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress