The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee has named three new members to fill vacancies on the committee.

Sylvia Steinert, Joe Shapiro, and Aimee Berger-Girvalo will serve for the remainder of the term which runs until March of 2018. Each of them is a long-time volunteer and supporter of the committee’s efforts.

The Democratic Town Committee has 24 seats.

The members are elected to two-year terms at a caucus called for that purpose in January of even-numbered years. All registered Democrats who are Ridgefield residents are eligible to vote at the caucus and to serve on the DTC. Vacancies that occur during a term are filled by a vote of the DTC’s members.