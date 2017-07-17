Andrew Ulicky Jr., 81, model maker

Andrew Ulicky Jr., 81, passed away on July 15, 2017 at his home in Ridgefield. Andy was born in Port Chester, NY to the late Doris Mead and Andrew Ulicky Sr. on December 26, 1935.

Andy served in the US Army and was stationed in France. He enjoyed extensive travel in Europe during his service but he could not wait to return home to marry his beloved Joan Dineen. They moved to Ridgefield in 1959 to the then newly developed Ridgefield Lakes community to raise a family and begin their careers.

He has remained in the same home for the past 58 years. Andy was a model maker at Pitney Bowes for 35 years.

Andy enjoyed deer hunting at the family hunting camp in Brookfield, N.Y. and vacations with his wife Joan, including several cruises. He enjoyed both playing and watching sports. He loved the New York Giants and was an avid gymnast in his youth participating in competition at Soldier Field in Chicago. He was a lifelong member of the Slovak Gymnastic Union, Sokol.

He was passionate about music and was a member of the Arion singing society for many years. Andy was a very kind and generous man and had numerous friends that will remember him fondly.

Andy is preceded in death by his wife Joan Ulicky, and his brother James Ulicky. He is survived by his three children, Andrew Ulicky III and his wife Doris of Ridgefield, Steven Ulicky and his wife Kim of Bethel and Karen Sherwood and her husband Kenny of Bethel and his three grandchildren, Nicole Fischer, Shannon Fischer and Brian Fischer.

His is also survived by his three step-brothers and sisters, Judie Sileo-Ahmed, Linda Sileo-Adams, and Peter Sileo.

Friends will be received at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service with US Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society — donate3.cancer.org