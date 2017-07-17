The Ridgefield Press

Young Entrepreneurs Academy hosts information session Aug. 1

By Sofia Rodriguez on July 17, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) will be hosting an information session Aug. 1 at Western Connecticut State University’s westside campus.

The information session is open to students, parents, and potential volunteers.

YEA! is a program that takes students ages 11 to 18 through the process of starting and launching a real business or social movement over the course of an academic year.

YEA! Ridgefield students will meet weekly from November 2017 to May 2018. They will begin by developing their business ideas, then making pitches to investors and then, launching their own businesses or social movements at a trade show event.

Classes will be taught by local entrepreneurs and enhanced by community leaders presenting as guest speakers, mentoring students, as well as hosting field trips.
For more details, plus nomination and application forms, visit www.yearidgefield.org.

