Magill awarded National Merit Scholarship

By Sofia Rodriguez on July 17, 2017 in Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Ian Magill has been awarded the National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.

Magill attended the Hopkins School in New Haven. His probable career field will be in science.

The scholarship will be between $500 and $2,000.

