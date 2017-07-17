Magill awarded National Merit Scholarship

Ridgefielder Ian Magill has been awarded the National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
Magill attended the Hopkins School in New Haven. His probable career field will be in science.
The scholarship will be between $500 and $2,000.
Ridgefielder Ian Magill has been awarded the National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship.
Magill attended the Hopkins School in New Haven. His probable career field will be in science.
The scholarship will be between $500 and $2,000.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877